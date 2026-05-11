CLWB Rygbi Bro Ffestiniog held their dinner and end-of season award presentations at the club over the weekend.
The winners were: Dyl Bwtch Award - Nicola Jones; Supporters’ Award - Math Churm; Try of the season - Jac Griffith; Club person - Tomos Williams; Most improved - Gwion Davies; Most Promising - Ifan Edwards; Coaches Player’ - Joseff Edwards; Players’ Player - Math Churm
Club officials thanked coaches Huw Sion and Elfyn for their work with the team over the years.
The team finished mid table in the Admiral National League 2 North with six wins and 10 defeats.
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