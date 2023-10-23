The expected tough and physical battle at Neyland certainly came to fruition, but Aberaeron put on an assured and clinical performance to pick up a bonus point win on their travels.
Neyland 14 Aberaeron 39, Admiral National League 3 West A
Aeron showed their attacking intent early on, with pressure on the home defence and a slick backline move resulting in a five pointer for winger Steff Dai John.
Back came Neyland as expected, and actually led for a period through two long range penalties by their outside half, though this seemed only to give the visitors more motivation to attack. Firstly a classy break from Morgan Llewelyn from full back resulted in an unselfish scoring pass to the supporting Dyfrig Dafis, followed by a try for Llewelyn himself following a lovely inside pass from Steff Rees.
The gap was widened from Rees’ boot through two conversions and a further penalty, though Neyland did strike back through a penalty of their own and a try on the stroke of half time to stay in touch.
Following the oranges, Aberaeron quelled the expected storm through some stout tackling and defence was rapidly turned to attack, with Llewelyn securing the bonus point early in the second half following another mazy run for his second of the match.
The score was added to further as the half wore on, firstly with centre, Jenkins making a break down the blind side for a five pointer. This was followed by a popular first score for the club from replacement, Julian Roberts - the second row hitting the line hard and carrying several defenders over the whitewash with him.
Some positives from the half were keeping the home side scoreless, but also that the development within the squad continues - the finishing front row all under the age of 23, and several players making the step up to first team rugby competently, with hooker, Bruce Gaskell awarded the man of the match