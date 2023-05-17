A young Aberystwyth team and Hendy ran in five tries apiece in a closely contested match, with Aberystwyth gaining two bonus points and a sixth place finish in the table.
Yr Hendy 38 Aberystwyth 33, Admiral National League 1 West
Straight from the kick off Hendy showed their intention and put pressure on Aber and good counter rucking by the visitors resulted in the clearing kick being charged down and Hendy’s Shaun Williams scoring an unconverted try.
Aber were quickly into their stride on the restart and a penalty for offside was kicked into the corner. From the lineout Aber’s Lee Evans went over for an unconverted try from the base of a controlled rolling maul.
Indiscipline by Aber resulted in a penalty to Hendy 35 metres out that was kicked by Myles Harries.
Hendy gained control on the restart and a penalty against Aber was kicked to the corner but good poaching from the lineout allowed Aber to clear their lines. Continued Hendy pressure was rewarded with a penalty in front of the posts which the hosts converted into points.
Hendy were gaining more possession from pressure on the Aber scrum, but the visitors’ lineout work and good rucking kept them in contention and an Aber penalty and resulting lineout allowed Lee Evans to burst through from 10 metres out to score his second try, converted by Steff Rees.
A period of closely-contested play in midfield ended when Aber’s Dylan Benjamin broke through on halfway and a well timed pass to Austin Ellis-Jones 40 metres out allowed the back to beat the last defender and score a converted try.
Hendy were quick to bounce back with an interception pinning Aber back deep in their own 22. A Hendy scrum in front of the posts resulted in Rees Harries scoring for a converted try. Indiscipline by Aber in open play in their own half yielded a penalty kick which allowed Hendy to go into half time with a narrow 21-19 lead.
In the second half more pressure was put on the Aber scrum and Hendy steadily pushed play back to the visitor’s line and good rucking resulted in an unconverted Hendy try by Rees Harries.
It was now Aber’s turn to quickly rebound and good rucking and moves by the backs meant that Liam Lewis could break the defensive line and set up Aber’s Steff Rees to score a converted try from 15 metres out beating defenders with two sidesteps.
A period of scrums, rucks and lineouts meant that play remained in midfield until Aber gained and pressed close to the Hendy try line. But an intercepted pass by Hendy’s scrum half and a 70 metre dash down the line allowed the home side’s Robbie Davies to score under the posts.
Indiscipline by Hendy resulted in a yellow card for the home side, but as Aber tried to apply more pressure Hendy won a lineout on their 10 metre line and a move along their backs ended in an unconverted try in the corner by Myles Harries.
More ill discipline and another yellow card for Hendy and Aber were pressing for another score kicking penalties to the corner and rucking well, deep in Hendy’s 22 metres. The final score of the game saw Aber’s Shaun Evans go over for a converted try.