Felinfoel continued to clear with long kicks down field and started to gain a foothold in Aber’s half. Untidy play in the loose with Aber knock ons meant that the hosts’ kept up the pressure. An attempted clearing kick from an Aber scrum near halfway was charged down, and Felinfoel’s Dale Watts scored under the post for a converted try with eight minutes to go. Felinfoel now had wind in their sails and after several rucks quickly gained a penalty on Aber’s 22metre line which they decided to convert into points instead of kicking for the corner for an attempt at the try line. Felinfoel 15 Aberystwyth 16. The restart would be essential to win and Aber obliged, and a lineout to Aber on halfway was won by the visitors who then controlled half a dozen rucks to see time out.