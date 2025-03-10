Dolgellau 25 Abergele 21
Admiral National League 2 North
DOLGELLAU opened the scoring at the Marian, captain Gwion Jones slotting a penalty on five mins.
Abergele then scored two quick fire tries, their impressive no8 going over under posts before their inside centre scored out wide after some impressive inter play catching the home side flat footed.
Shortly after Dolgellau scrum half Lewis Jones darted over after a rare period of possession for the home side, Jones duly converted.
Dolgellau then started to dominate possession allowing burly centre Henry Roberts a score after a powerful run. Jones slotting one once more.
Dolgellau were probably guilty of trying to play too much rugby when possibly a slightly more pragmatic approach would have been better.
Nonetheless they finished the half just ahead 17-14.
The second half was certainly a more cagey affair, the home side forwards asserting their physicality on what looked like a far bigger pack for the visitors.
Lock Cai Smith seemed to be everywhere, revelling in the dry conditions.
His soft skills in attack and surprising strength and positional intelligence in defence gave him the deserved man of the match award.
A mistake from Dolgellau whilst trying to keep the ball in play off a penalty kick to touch gave Abergele’s scrum half the opportunity to collect the ball and sprint in unopposed.
The home side though were quick to react with some fantastic interplay from the forwards making ground and space for winger Gruff Evans to score his debut try for the club.
Jones, who had an excellent afternoon, missed the conversion but having kicked a penalty over earlier took the final score to 25-21.
This was a great result for Dolgellau which secured their position in Division 2 for the next season, with just one league game remaining.