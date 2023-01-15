In dry, cold conditions with a strong gusting wind blowing down the ground, Aberystwyth beat a weakened Penclawdd 65-0 in the Admiral National League 1 West on Saturday running in nine unanswered tries in a dominant performance.
The visitors kicked off with the wind at their backs and gained a quick penalty on Penclawdd’s 22m line which was converted by Steff Rees. The restart kick went straight out and a scrum to Aber on half way quickly put the visitors on the front foot with rucking down to the hosts’ 22m and a scrum penalty which was kicked for the posts but was not converted into points.
From the drop out more good rucking by Aber pushed them down to the home side’s 22m where they conceded another penalty which Rees converted for a 0-6 lead.
Aber were straight back on the restart with good scrummaging and lineout work but were held by Penclawdd until a 50:22 kick by Steff Rees put them in a position to maul from the lineout. A good move along the backs allowed Jac Jones to score a converted try in the corner.
The visitors were playing the difficult conditions well and making sound tactical decisions pinning the hosts back in their 22m. Clearance kicks by Penclawdd were coming straight back while Aber won good ruck ball.
In broken play on the hosts’ 10m line Ian Ellis hacked through and controlled the ball to go over for a converted try to extend his side’s lead.
Aber were dominating the game with good kicking out of hand and good scrummaging which led to Iestyn Thomas breaking out from a scrum drive 30m out and releasing Lee Evans to score another converted try. Aber continued applying pressure and good work in the loose allowed Ian Ellis to break through and pass to Charles Thomas who scored under the post for a bonus point try to close the first half with a 0-34 score.
Penclawdd, playing with the wind in the second half, immediately drove down 5m from the visitors’ line but their lineout was stolen by Aber and mauled to safety. A penalty to Aber on halfway resulted in a lineout on the hosts’ 22m line. Aber won possession, the pack mauled well and Lee Evans broke through to score an unconverted try.
Aber were now continually driving forward but their progress was being held by the hosts who counter-attacked. These were thwarted by solid Aber defence. Good rucking on half way by Aber was followed by a three-quarter move and Ian Ellis broke through to score a converted try from 40 metres.
The restart resulted in a period of play in midfield with both sides clearing pressure with relieving kicks and closely contested rucks.
Penclawdd pinned Aber back with penalty kicks to within 10 metres of their line but good lineout and ruck work by Aber brought play back to halfway and a move by the backs allowed Chris Jones to break through and score a try under the posts which took the score to 0-53.
From a maul on the 10m line Aber’s Iestyn Thomas sprinted 40 metres and released the supporting Jac Jones to score a converted try from 20 metres out. With the hosts tiring the restart was quickly gathered by Aber and a break out by Jac Jones found an ever willing Paul Stubbs in support to go over for an unconverted try from 20 metres out to close the scoring at 0-65.
Aber played the conditions well and made the right decisions with incisive moves and very good handling by pack and backs. Excellent place kicking in difficult conditions and a strong performance by the pack provided plenty of ball for the backs to shine, and it was good to see young backs Jac Jones and Austin Ellis-Jones enjoying running opportunities.
Penclawdd RFC should be praised for fulfilling this fixture despite losing many of their stronger players to neighbouring clubs who have apparently lured them with pay-to-play offers.
Aber 1st XV’s next game is at home on Saturday against Crymych RFC, kicking off at 2.30pm