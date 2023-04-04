Aberystwyth 85 Pembroke 5
Admiral National League 1 West
Pembroke RFC are experiencing a very difficult season currently, with no wins in 15 games in Division 1 West. To add to their problems, they arrived at Plascrug on Saturday with insufficient players to field a full side. So it was with 12 players on either side that the game kicked off.
Predictably, although they lacked the numbers, Aber had the skills, the fitness and the superior teamwork and they piled on the points to win the game very comfortably.
There were tries galore as the home side won plenty of possession but, inevitably at first, every player wanted to score a try, so early on Aber’s performance stuttered into a stop-start pattern.
When they settled down they produced some entertaining interpassing, flowing rugby and a steady stream of scores.
In all, Aber crossed for 13 tries, four of them coming from hard-running winger Ben Jones, with outside half Steffan Rees converting most of them.
The only negative element in Aber’s performance was their failure to consistently win their own lineout ball. This is costing them possession and, ultimately, points, and is something that needs urgent attention. They have the jumpers to win ball but they need better coordination between them and the throw ins.
Although the visitors’ defence was below the usual Division 1 standard, this outing will have shown Aber what hard and fast ball carrying, timely offloading and close support can achieve as their backs and forwards enjoyed a free-flowing game.
To their credit, Pembroke maintained an energetic effort to halt Aber’s sustained attacks, but ultimately they had no answer to the hosts’ power.
The visitors didn’t lack encouragement from their loyal travelling supporters nor high spirits in both first team and youth teams. This suggests that their fortunes will improve eventually and bodes well for the future.
After the previous week’s defeat at Gowerton had seen Aber drop into the bottom half of Division 1 for the first time this season, Saturday’s emphatic win saw them creep back in to the top half in sixth place.
There is no reason why they should not improve considerably on this position by the close of the season as they have three attractive home games that they can win and some away games that they will target as possible point earners.
Next Saturday, Aber will be away to face Llangennech, a club that is enjoying a good season in Division 1 West. But if Aber can field a strong squad they should provide their opposition with a stern test and even come away with an encouraging win. The next home game at Plascrug will be on 15 April against Yr Hendy.