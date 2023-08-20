The ever popular Aberaron 7s return to action this week-end after a Covid-hit hiatus of four years, writes Huw S Thomas.
The organisers are delighted that 2023 Premiership champions Llandovery have promised to bring a competitive side to add sparkle to what is always a great day out on the Cardiganshire coast.
The Drovers defeated Cardiff 24-8 in the Premiership final back at the Principality Stadium in May to make a mark as the most exciting side in the semi-pro game in Wales.
Their attendance on Sunday is eagerly anticipated and the Aberaeron club greatly values the support of the only Premiership side to enter the sevens on a regular basis.
“We are delighted that as the only Premiership to regularly support the sevens, that Llandovery come as Indigo Premiership champions,” said organiser Alun Rees.
“Their presence will add to the day and we are expecting a big crowd on the return of the competition after the pandemic.”
Junior and senior teams will play in six competitions in all at the wonderfully picturesque Parc Derfach over the, Saturday and Sunday of the August Bank holiday weekend.
The showpiece senior competition will take place on the Sunday when teams will compete for prize money of £1,000, the runners up earning a consolation £500. The winners of the Plate get £250.
The defending champions Bargoed who beat the Raiders 17-12 in the 2019 final will once again be the side to beat but with little or no current sevens form to go on, forecasting the winners of the 2023 sevens will be difficult.
But expect eight time champions Carmarthen Warrior and Llandovery to be leading contenders along with regular visitors Penallta.
Penallta won the XV a side National Plate at the Principality Stadium earlier in the year and along with Championship side Bargoed have been the most loyal of Aberaeron 7s supporters over many years.
Both Rhymney Valley clubs – Bargoed and Penallta - bring busloads of supporters to the sevens every year and not for just one day but for the whole Bank Holiday weekend in the seaside caravan paradise town that is Aberaeron.
Ponty Butchers, too, have a proven record in sevens competitions and might spring a surprise along with the very much unknown Panthers.
There will be good and loud local support, too, for the hosts Aberaeron, Gwylanod and Preseli Babas.
With Drovers kicking off their Premiership campaign against Carmarthen Quins on September 2, it unlikely that they will risk many players from their Premiership winning side.
They would be strong favourites but coaches Euros Evans and Gareth Potter invariably field a nice mixture of the young and the experienced as they did in 2017 when they won their first Aberaeron title.
It all looks to make for an exciting day of rugby sevens out on the Cardiganshie coast.
Play starts on the Sunday at 11 am and is continuous through the day with the final scheduled for 6 pm.
7s Schedule: Saturday 26 August - Under 8s, 9s, 11s, 13s and 14s competitions. Sunday 27 August - Senior Men’s competition.