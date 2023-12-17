The restart saw Aber apply pressure in the visitor’s red zone but good defending play in the loose by Gorseinon made clearances back to the halfway line. Aber’s Charles Thomas pushed the home side into the visitor’s 22 metres with a fine 50:22 kick, but Aber failed to capitalise on the lineout and resulting rucks with the ball cleared from danger. A series of box-kicks by both teams ended with limited territorial gain by either side, until a Gorseinon penalty was kicked to the corner, and from the lineout, maul and rucks the visitor’s Shaun Haycock scored a try converted by Gronow.