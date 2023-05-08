Aberaeron 44 Laugharne 27
Admiral National League 3 West A
With nothing at stake in the league standings and the shackles removed, Parc Drefach was treated to a wonderful afternoon of open rugby as Aberaeron gained revenge on the narrow defeat earlier in the season.
There were nine tries in total but hosts had to wait until the final quarter to cement the victory. Until then it was nip and tuck with the advantage swaying to and fro, with Aberaeron ahead by a single point at the break.
The visitors were first off the mark when Nico Setaro carved an opening to score and add the conversion. Aberaeron’s sole reply was a penalty by Rhodri Jenkins and Laugharne soon increased the advantage creating an overlap for Steven John to gain the try.
Aberaeron would be indebted to Jenkins’ first half display with the outside half on hand to benefit from a break by namesake centre Gethin, and outpacing the defence for the try and conversion to follow.
Two further penalties, one from halfway served to overcome the earlier deficit at the break, but this was eroded within minutes of the restart as lock Carwyn Jones regained the lead for his team.
Back came Aberaeron with a double in quick succession. Firstly wing Dilwyn Harries scythed through the defence from hafway and a Jenkins break found Morgan Llewelyn on his shoulder for his captain’s 13th of the campaign.
Refusing to lie down the visitors struck back with a converted try by scrum half Adam Davies leading to an interesting final few minutes.
The home eight had a comfortable afternoon, solid in the scrum and gaining more then a share in the lineouts with hooker Rhys Jones finding his man throughout and it was concerted front effort that led to Gethin Dafis to benefit from a forward drive to score, Jenkins again on target with the boot.
In the final minute with the hosts in the ascendancy, centre Ollie Sawyer completed the afternoon’s entertainment with a clear break, and a superb handoff for the fifth try and it was down to Jenkins to convert for the final say and a personal haul of 24 points for his team. Two home games remain, both midweek, in the extended period and then a welcome break after a hectic season.