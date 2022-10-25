Frustrated Aber Youths still second despite defeat to Haverfordwest

Travel problems cause problems for Aberystwyth

Haverfordwest Youths 7 Aberystwyth Youths 5

Pembrokeshire Youth League

Due to road closures en route Aber Youth’s arrival and preparation for this game was cut short. To add to their difficulties the weather deteriorated just before the start of the match.

Aber made a poor start by giving away a penalty from their opponents’ kick off. The visitors recovered from this untidy start and their pressure gave them the upper hand to enable winger William Beckham to cross for an unconverted try to lead 0-5 at the break.

For the second week running Aber found themselves on the wrong side of a high penalty count; a situation that their coaches will no doubt investigate urgently.

Play became scrappy and fiercely contested and the home side finally broke Aber’s stubborn defence to score under the posts.

The conversion was sufficient to secure them the lead and, ultimately, a win by 7 - 5. Aber went back on the offensive but despite putting the home defence under great pressure, were unable to cross the line.

This was Haverfordwest’s first win of the season, a fact that added to Aber’s frustration. However, they remain second in the Pembrokeshire Youth League behind unbeaten Narberth Youth.

