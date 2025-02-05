ABERAERON head into Saturday’s Pembrokeshire Cup quarter final against Whitland in good stead after their 76-14 win against Amman United in the Admiral National League 3 West.
Aeron are hoping to make the final for the second season in a row after losing a close encounter 37-27 against Tenby United at Crymych RFC last season.
Admiral National League 2 West outfit Whitland were beaten 20-13 be visitors Nantgaredig on Saturday.
Cup holders Tenby visit Fishguard in their bid to make the last four whilst Haverfordwest are already through after beating St Davids 24-20.
Narberth Athletic's tie at Aberystwyth on Friday has been postponed.
Aberaeron’s tie at Whitland kicks off at 2.30pm.