Photographer Rhys Hafod was at Parc Drefach to capture Aberaeron's entertaining 44-27 win against Laugharne in the Admiral National League 3 West A on Saturday. Read the match report here
GALLERY: Stunning shots of Aberaeron's win against Laugharne
By Dylan Halliday | Sports editor |
Tuesday 9th May 2023 2:47 pm
If you'd like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
