Aberaeron’s second team the Gwylanod were also in action against Aberystwyth seconds and they completed a double for the day with a deserved success.
Aberaeron 19 Aberystwyth 8, WRU West Conference
They opened the scoring early in the first half following a kick and chase by scrum half Iwan Lloyd and they doubled the score before the break with a try by prop Kavi Black, converted by Lloyd.
It was nip and tuck in the second period with a try and conversion by the visitors, but Aberaeron hit back with a try by captain and flanker Sion Evans duly converted by Mathew Harries.
A good performance with man of the match awarded to Kuba Poplonski.