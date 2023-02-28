Aberystwyth’s Josh Hathaway has praised another good performance by England Under 20s after playing a starring role in the 37-21 win against Wales at Colwyn Bay, scoring the opening try and setting up two others.
Tries from former Ysgol Penglais pupil Hathaway, Joseph Woodward, Rekeiti Ma’asi-White and Tobias Elliott secured the bonus-point inside the opening half-hour, Wales responding through Oli Andrew and a penalty try.
Andrew added a second after the break but Ben Waghorn’s double off the bench sealed a third win in as many matches and ensured England will go into the round four clash with France at The Rec on 10 March with Grand Slam dreams still alive.
Hathaway, who recently signed a three-year deal with Gloucester, said: “Another good result for the team.
“We looked very strong against Wales especially the backline around me.
“Still some things to work on but I’m sure we can correct and supply against France with two games left of this year’s Six Nations.”
He added: “I’m looking forward to another home game in front of the fans down in Bath.
“I’m sure they will supply the noise. Another result for the boys would be massive to aim for that Grand Slam title.”
Hathaway opened the scoring on 15 minutes at Stadiwm CSM, on hand to finish a flowing move down the left.
Woodward added another try six minutes later before Wales replied through Andrew.
But hopes of a Wales revival were dealt a blow when England scored from the restart with the influential Hathaway setting up Ma’asi-White’s try.
Hathaway was heavily involved in England’s next score as well, releasing fellow wing Elliott to sprint over and put England 22-7 in front.
England are now three from three, which Wales are still awaiting their first win of the season.
Upcoming fixtures, round 4, Friday, 10 March: Scotland v Ireland; Italy v Wales; England v France.