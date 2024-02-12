On a pleasant afternoon Aberaeron Seagulls and Crymych Bulls served up an entertaining display which resulted in an exciting climax, writes Parry Evans.
Aberaeron 2nds 37 Crymych 2nds 32, WRU West Conference
Whereas the Crymych backs were always dangerous with possession Aberaeron held the upper hand up front, especially dominant in the scrum.
Despite the Seagulls gaining the early advantage with a try by prop Kavi Black, the Bulls expansive play resulted in three quick fire tries through their backs and a conversion opening up a 12-point lead.
The home forwards however kept possession tight and they were rewarded with two close range efforts from second row Steffan Dale and centre Steffan Jones, converted by Mathew Harries.
Alas, the visitors struck back from the restart and extended the lead with a further two tries from deep for a 10-point margin at the break.
An early try for flanker Gethin Dafis gave renewed hope only for the Bulls to register their sixth try of the afternoon with the clock ticking down.
With the home forwards dominant at this stage, gaps began to appear in the Bulls defence and two quick fire tries by centre Dyfrig Dafis and man of the match Mathew Harries brought the scores even.
With the draw looking inevitable, Aberaeron produced a huge effort in the final minute and a rolling maul from near halfway saw second row Gethin Hughes rise from whitewash for the match winning try. Both teams deserve credit for an entertaining afternoon, with Aberaeron just deserving the honours.