Aberaeron consolidated their position at the top of Div 3A West with a bonus point victory away in Pembroke, writes Tudur Jenkins.
Pembroke 5 Aberaeron 34, Admiral National League 3 West A
Following a resounding result against the same opposition at home earlier in the season, hopes were high, though, as expected, the home side were a different prospect on the soggy Crickmarren pitch.
Indeed, the early exchanges were all in favour of the Reds, with Aberaeron living on scraps of possession, but again, looked to their resolute defence to keep the home team at bay.
Pembroke’s sole real opportunity came the way of their fly-half, whose long range penalty cannoned off the crossbar.
Aberaeron then began to gain a foothold in the game, and following their first foray into the opposition 22, came away with three points from the boot of Rhodri Jenkins.
Further scores then came the way of the visitors, with backs and forwards contributing to some flowing moves.
One such move provided the first score of the game, with centre Ollie Sawyer crashing over to extend the lead, converted by Jenkins.
Bobby Jones, back from long term injury at No.8 was next to benefit, touching down from a rolling maul after heavy pressure resulted in several penalties conceded by the homesters.
With a healthy lead of 15-0 at half-time, Aberaeron did not wish to take their foot off the throttle, and they began the second half in similar fashion.
A midfield break by Jenkins provided an opening for captain Morgan Llewelyn, whose speed was too much for the covering backline, and paved the way to a 22-0 lead. To be fair, Pembroke’s heavy pack were making use of their strengths, through their big carries and scrum.
This eventually proved fruitful, with a rare appearance in the opposition 22 providing them with a try for their effort following several pick and go carries.
Back came Aeron though, with man of the match Hefin Williams and Llyr Davies regularly pilfering balls in the lineouts and the introduction of impact players by the visitors resulting in further chances.
It wasn’t long before Llewelyn added his second of the game, being on hand to finish off another line break by outside half, Steff Rees, to re-establish the three score lead.
A further score by one of the replacements – wing Ifan Davies, after yet another backs move, took Aberaeron over the 30 point mark and completed the scoring for the afternoon.
A 10th consecutive league win for the Seagulls which keeps them top of the pile, but in full awareness that the chasing pack have games in hand, meaning an exciting second half to the season ahead.