MANY Aberystwyth expats flocked to the Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Saturday to see Josh Hathaway make his Wales debut against Australia.
Warren Gatland’s men were beaten 25-16 by the Wallabies but there were a number of positives to be taken from an improved performance with former Ysgol Penglais pupil Hathaway impressing during his first start for his country.
There was plenty of support from back home as well with numerous messages for Josh and his family, parents Darren and Claire and sister Taylor, who had made the journey down under.
Clwb Rygbi Aberystwyth chair Nerys Hywel said: “As a club we are immensely proud of Joshua and especially for flying the flag for Clwb Rygbi Aberystwyth RFC.
“Joshua's hard work, dedication and commitment has been paramount to his success.
“He’s a true team player and has shown that he has the ability to play at this standard.”
She added: “He is the second player from Clwb Rygbi Aber RFC to have played for the senior Welsh National team, the first being Bill Morris back in 1963, so this in itself, is a massive achievement.
“I have been keeping in touch with Joshua during his time in Australia and he knows we are all extremely proud of him and cheering him on.
“Josh started playing with our under 7as and played until under 16s.
“He was coached by his father Darren along with fellow coaches, Alwyn, Geraint and Ian who gave him, and fellow team mates every opportunity to be exposed and shine.
“He has never forgotten his grassroots where it all started.
“Living where we do, he has been extremely lucky of his parents, Darren and Claire and sister Taylor who have driven and supported him the whole way. “