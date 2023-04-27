In a match that could well decide the outcome of the Pembrokeshire Youth League, Aber Youth were beaten 30-13 at Crymych on Saturday.
With the anticipation that surrounded the game the opening exchanges were intense.
Both sides came out on to the field with determination and it was Aber who were first to score through an Euros Lloyd penalty.
Crymych replied with the first try of the game after intense forward battles to lead by 5 – 3.
The game continued in a ferocious fashion before Aber winger Owen Pugh scored a try for Aber with Lloyd adding the conversion to lead by 7 – 10.
Just before half time however, Crymych went back in front with a controversial try in the corner to lead 12 - 10.
The second half continued with the same intensity as the first but the rub of the green favoured the home side who scored first from the restart to increase their lead to 19 – 10 before Lloyd replied with another penalty for Aber to close the gap to 19 – 13. Crymych had the last word however with two late penalties and an unconverted try to close the scoring at 30 – 13.