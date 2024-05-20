CLWB Rygbi Dolgellau players, guests and supporters were welcomed to the annual players’ dinner by club chairman Emlyn Roberts.
The chairman then welcomed the guest speaker for the evening, Gwilym Lewis, Llanelli Warriors head coach.
This is a rugby team that looks to include players with and without disabilities in full contact rugby.
Gwilym is a friend of Dolgellau RFC youth coach Rhys Llywelyn from when they met at Coleg y Drindod and both of them gave a fascinating insight into their history of the Warriors from their formation in 2002. Youth Team Awards: Players Player - Rhodri Davies; Best Forward - Arron Lewis; Best Back - Moc Llewelyn.
Senior Awards 2nd XV: John Eric Lloyd Memorial Trophy - Gerallt Hughes
Senior Awards 1st XV: Aled Evans [Penrhiw] Memorial trophy (comittment over the season) - Kane Triggs; Players’ Player - Tim Jones; Top Try scorer - 2nd Marius Jones with three tries, 1st Kane Triggs with five tries; Most Improved Player - Jack Evans (Bwlchgwyn); Player of the Year - The whole squad were joint winners and all received a plaque for their effort; Captain’s Trophy - Gwion Jones.
Club Awards: John Roberts Memorial Trophy (Contribution to Club for the season) - Team manager Huw Thomas; Clubman/Woman - vice chairman Clare Jones