CLWB Rygbi Dolgellau players, guests and supporters were welcomed to the annual players’ dinner by club chairman Emlyn Roberts.

After a short resume of a difficult season, the players and coaches were congratulated for completing the fixtures.

The chairman then welcomed the guest speaker for the evening, Gwilym Lewis, Llanelli Warriors head coach.

This is a rugby team that looks to include players with and without disabilities in full contact rugby.

Gwilym is a friend of Dolgellau RFC youth coach Rhys Llywelyn from when they met at Coleg y Drindod and both of them gave a fascinating insight into their history of the Warriors from their formation in 2002. Youth Team Awards: Players Player - Rhodri Davies; Best Forward - Arron Lewis; Best Back - Moc Llewelyn.

Senior Awards 2nd XV: John Eric Lloyd Memorial Trophy - Gerallt Hughes

Senior Awards 1st XV: Aled Evans [Penrhiw] Memorial trophy (comittment over the season) - Kane Triggs; Players’ Player - Tim Jones; Top Try scorer - 2nd Marius Jones with three tries, 1st Kane Triggs with five tries; Most Improved Player - Jack Evans (Bwlchgwyn); Player of the Year - The whole squad were joint winners and all received a plaque for their effort; Captain’s Trophy - Gwion Jones.

Club Awards: John Roberts Memorial Trophy (Contribution to Club for the season) - Team manager Huw Thomas; Clubman/Woman - vice chairman Clare Jones