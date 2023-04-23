As the wind gradually subsided, Aber increased the pressure on their opponents and their counter attacking led to a try by second row forward Dorian Jones. Steffan Rees added the conversion and on 77 minutes Aber were back in the game albeit with too little time to mount any serious challenge to Crymych’s lead. The match ended at 24-15, an outcome that might have been different had Aber made more and better use of the elements in the first half.