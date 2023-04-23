Crymych 24 Aberystwyth 15
Admiral National League 1 West
Aber travelled to Crymych last Wednesday evening for a rearranged fixture with the visitors facing the current Division 1 West leaders away from home after losing the game at Plascrug earlier in the year by 20-15.
The visitors played with the elements in the first half – with the slope and the wind behind them. However, they failed to make full tactical use of these advantages. But they were on top for the first 10 minutes during which Steffan Rees put his side 3-0 ahead with a penalty.
Crymych gradually fought their way back into contention putting pressure on their opponents. On the 25 minute mark Aber suffered a double blow in losing both their second row forwards, Evan Rowbotham to a yellow card and Will Taylor to an injury.
Crymych opened their account on 30 minutes when they crossed in the corner for an unconverted try to take the lead at 5-3. Aber hit back immediately with a try by prop Will Caron to retake the lead but it was Crymych who led at the interval as they scored another unconverted try to lead 10-8.
The hosts, now playing with the elements, met their match for the opening 25 minutes of the second half before they were awarded a penalty try to go further ahead . Very soon after that they scored their fourth try and gained a bonus point to lead by 24-8.
As the wind gradually subsided, Aber increased the pressure on their opponents and their counter attacking led to a try by second row forward Dorian Jones. Steffan Rees added the conversion and on 77 minutes Aber were back in the game albeit with too little time to mount any serious challenge to Crymych’s lead. The match ended at 24-15, an outcome that might have been different had Aber made more and better use of the elements in the first half.