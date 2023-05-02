Aberystwyth U13s 27 Haverfordwest U13s 5
Pembrokeshire Junior Cup Final
The Under 13 Pembrokeshire Junior Cup Final was played at the Crymych RFC ground and the 200-strong crowd lining the touchlines were buzzing with anticipation as Aber U13s were clapped on to the field by their U14s and U15s in a great show of support.
Aber started strongly and spent the first 10 minutes in Haverfordwest’s 22 but despite winning possession and territory and going through several phases, they had no points to show for their efforts.
Their patience paid off and they crossed for a converted try to lead 7-0. Haverfordwest rallied and replied with a try to close the gap to 7 -5. Aber kept up the relentless pressure and went further ahead with an unconverted try just before the interval to lead by 12-7.
Playing uphill in the second half Aber worked with great discipline and intensity and in the first half hour of the second period scored three unconverted tries helped by well organized driving mauls and quick ball from well executed lineouts.
Although Haverfordwest had defended well, they had constantly been denied space and momentum to gain territory and scoring opportunities, and the final whistle blew with Aber’s U13s following the club’s Youth XV in adding silverware to grace the display back at the Plascrug clubhouse.
Earlier in the day the U14s lost 20-10 to Tenby and the U15s beat Crymych 6-3 in their two age-group cup finals.