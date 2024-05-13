CLWB Rygbi Porthmadog’s final match of the season was an entertaining and high scoring home match against Menai Bridge, writes Ioan Gwilym.
The Division 3 North West clash was played as a friendly after the WRU's bizarre decision to remove Menai Bridge from the league.
Menai enjoyed the early exchanges and eventually sent winger Nathan Reece in the corner.
The next success was for the opposite winger Rolf Herbert. The veteran got on the end of a good passing move and stood up his defender to score.
As the half progressed Bridge's scrum became increasingly dominant.
They were rewarded with a try for Tino Williams at number 8, who controlled the ball and scored a textbook push over try.
The half closed at 19 to nil in favour of the visitors.
The second half started in scrappy fashion.
Bridge were guilty of overplaying and a loose floated pass in midfield was intercepted in the 22 by Iago Rhys, who sprinted the length of the field for a fine interception try, and probably Porthmadog's try of the season, which was converted by Ciron Price. Game on.
Bridge rallied and Gareth Parry took matters in hand, fielding a kick and then putting Adam Goodwin in space.
As a prop with years of experience of playing on the wing at the start of his career, he was away for his try.
The visiting scrum put Port under pressure and fast ball to fly half Pat Roberts found him in space and under the posts, converting his own try.
Gareth Parry got on the score sheet following a break out move of close quarter passing, instigated by Ed Williams.
Using his footballing skill Gareth Parry chipped in behind the defence and then hacked on again, squeezing in in front of the defender for a try to celebrate his man of the match performance.
Tobi Lewis at full back had been lively for Bridge all game and was finally rewarded when slick passing put him in space and his pace rounded it off for a try.
Porthmadog deservedly had the last score. the forwards crashing the ball up through a number of phases eventually beating the defence with a try for Ashley Williams.
Both teams played their part in what was an excellent advert for Division 3 rugby, assisted by an excellent refereeing performance.
Grassroots rugby at its finest. WRU please take note and look after the community game.
“However, for reasons out of our control, those matches could not go ahead. “We have been active in offering alternative Saturdays to those teams, and prepared to fulfil the fixtures.
“Unfortunately our opposing teams could not field a side on any of these alternative Saturdays.”