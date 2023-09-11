Following the loss in the season’s opener, Aberaeron opened their account with an emphatic display to overcome previously unbeaten Quins.
Aberaeron 60 Pembroke Dock Quins 12, Admiral National League 3 West A
In testing conditions the visitors had little response to the host’s ruthless open play, and in the process resulting in a nine try salvo. The whitewash was crossed on four occasions in the first period with close range efforts by centre Gethin Jenkins and hooker Rhys Jones. Second row Bleddyn Thomas showed deceptive pace to register the third try and wing Steffan D J Jones was to benefit following a flowing backline move.
The floodgates opened after the restart with scores coming at regular intervals with the main benefactor being centre Jenkins who bagged a further three tries, all from long range and leaving defenders in his wake.
It was down to the forwards to complete the tally with concerted pressure resulting in tries for Owain Wozencraft and Llyr Davies. Quins finally bothered the scoreboard with two late scores, but it was mere consolation on the day. Whilst Jenkins will take man of the match honours, mention also to hooker Rhys Jones for impressing in the tight and loose.
Aberystwyth 2nds 32 Aberaeron Gwylanod 12, WRU West Conference
IT was a tough afternoon for the Seagulls, as their 14 men did the club proud with a battling performance.
A blistering start by the home side saw a quickfire brace of tries for a 12-0 lead after 20 minutes.
Back came the Seagulls though, as they began to make inroads during the second quarter, ending the half with a Bobby Jones special, bursting through the defence to touch down near the posts, converted by full back, Iwan Lloyd.
Any hope of a comeback was extinguished early in the second half, as yet another burst of tries took Aber to 22-7.
This was coupled with the loss of Bobby Jones and young prop, Dafydd Morgan to injury.
But the battling Gulls fought their way back into it once more, after several forays into the home territory, it was left to the old-head, Tudur Jenkins to dot down from a quick tap and give some hope to the visiting ranks.
Be as it was though, it was left to Aber to finish the game with two tries at the end to put a polish on the scoreline.
The Seagulls can be proud of their effort though, with Man of the Match, Geth Dafis, and Julian Lloyd impressing, as well as youngsters Dan Williams and Ifan Davies asserting themselves well.