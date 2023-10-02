Aberystwyth’s newest Girls Rugby Hub teams played their first games at Aberystwyth RFC on Sunday for the second round of the Scarlets Hub Competition against South Pembs Sharks.
On a wet day the U14s took the win 65-50 and the U12s lost to the traveling team but played well for their first game together this season.
The hub is pleased to receive the support from Aberystwyth RFC by allowing the Hub to call Plascrug Avenue their home.
Nerys Hywel, chair of Clwb Rygbi Aberystwyth RFC said: 'We are delighted to welcome Rygbi Bae Ceredigion Dolphins headquarters to Clwb Rygbi Aberystwyth RFC.
"Women’s rugby is already one of the fastest growing sports and it’s exciting to see young girls and young people getting involved with the sport.
"Rygbi Bae Ceredigion Dolphins offers a strong development pathway for the girls for them to grow and create a genuine love of the game.
"We look forward to welcoming them and their supporters to Clwb Rygbi.
"We also wish to extend a thank you to Ceredigion County Council for providing period products for the players with the aim of promoting period dignity and tackling period poverty."
Girls from Year 6 up to Year 11 are welcome to join the Hub. New players with no prior experience are welcome as training will be given. Follow their social media pages for further information regarding training and matches.