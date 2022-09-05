Sensational start to new season for Aberaeron against Tregaron
Subscribe newsletter
Tregaron 17 Aberaeron 66
Admiral National League 3 West A
Normality finally returned on Saturday with a full league fixture list to look forward to, this after the disruption last season and Covid aftermath.
A local derby was therefore very welcomed, and a considerable support enjoyed the occasion as Aberaeron made the short journey to Tregaron.
Although shorn of a few regulars, fortunately for the visitors they were to overcome the loss with the inclusion of several youngsters, the latest being centre Gethin Jenkins.
They got off to the perfect start with a forward surge resulting in prop Ceri Davies crossing the line.
Outside half Rhodri Jenkins was to enjoy an impressive day with the boot with the first of eight conversions.
The setback spurred the hosts and they struck back from the restart with a try from Ieuan Wyn Rees.
But they were soon rocked back with Aberaeron enjoying a real purple period which resulted in five unanswered scores.
Captain Morgan Llewelyn was a real thorn in the home team’s side with guile and pace a constant threat, and his first try was a pleasure to witness.
It was a try a minute at this stage and a Jenkins break gave an opening for wing Bedwyr Davies to cross in the corner.
The forwards , not to be outdone , then got in the act as flanker Gethin Davies put his name on the boards, and a sniping Steffan Jones added further points before Tregaron hit back on halftime with a converted try by Rhydian Jones, leaving a 31 -12 halftime score.
Whilst the scrums were evenly matched, Aberaeron dominated the lineouts with second row Llyr Davies, ably supported by Gethin Hughes, soaring high on every occasion, and this possession was to create the openings for a further five scores in the second half.
Hooker Sion Evans was first to benefit, followed by a superb move resulting in wing Ifan Davies receiving the final pass from namesake Bedwyr, and Llewelyn soon doubled his account with another individual effort.
Gareth James then got in on the act and despite a consolation try from Dorian Pugh, Ifan Davies completed secured his brace to complete the scoring.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |