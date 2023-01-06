THREE former Aberystwyth Rugby Club juniors featured for Scarlets Under 18s as they secured their first win in the Regional Age-Grade Championship.
Hartpury College students Steffan Jac Jones and Deian Gwynne were in the starting 15 on Wednesday, whilst Mason Lees, of Llandovery College was a replacement as they powered to a 21-3 against the Dragons at Parc y Scarlets training field.
The team put the opening fixture loss to Cardiff behind them with an impressive display against last year’s champions.
The Dragons went ahead with a penalty by centre Jack Woods, but the Scarlets hit back with skipper and hooker Harry Thomas powering over from close range for a try converted by fly-half Steffan Jac Jones.
Leading 7-3 at the interval, the hosts extended their lead when prop Josh Morse showed superb strength and balance to charge over from a tap penalty 10 metres out. Jones again added the extras.
The win was sealed in the 70th minute when full-back Harry Fuller intercepted and raced unopposed to the line for a third, again converted by Jones.
Lees played his part in the impressive win after coming on in the second half.
Scarlets are back in action next Wednesday when they make the trip to Bridgend’s Brewery Field to take on the Ospreys.