Following their recent triumphs in the Pembrokeshire Cup two weeks ago, Aberystwyth RFC sent two teams to compete in the Scarlets Cup at Parc Y Scarlets – a treat for any aspiring young rugby player to be running out at such an impressive stadium.
Aberystwyth U15 were up against the formidable Amman United RFC who had lost very few games all season and had swept aside some tough opponents on their way to the Scarlets Cup. For their part, Aberystwyth U15 were protecting an unbeaten season and from the moment they boarded the coach south were clearly primed for the ensuing battle.
Despite a long wait for the 4pm kick off and some last minute illness worries, a thorough final run through at the elite Scarlets training facilities ended the anticipation and both teams ran onto the pitch in front of a fanatical crowd.
The first half was a tense affair with the dynamic Amman forwards repelling repeated drives from the Aberystwyth ball carriers. Aberystwyth retained possession well and were gifted a number of penalties for technical infringements from the eager Amman side. Aberystwyth made efforts to spread the ball and showed superiority in handling and movement but were kept at bay by some ferocious tackling, the impacts of which resonated through the fans in the stands.
Eventually Aberystwyth won a penalty within kicking range and with such a close contest, Steff Jones stepped up. A sweet connection teased the uprights but drifted inches wide. Still 0-0 after some 20 minutes into the 28 minute half.
Aberystwyth could easily have become impatient but stuck to their routines which paid dividends as the forwards punched a hole in the Amman underbelly and the halfbacks sent Henry Michelle though a gap and into the 22. A wonderful sidestep flummoxed the Amman fullback and Michelle switched on the afterburners to sprint over for the first try. The conversion was calmly slotted by Jones and at half time Aberystwyth led 7 nil.
The second half was every bit as tense as the first, but the pattern of quality Aberystwyth carrying and handling persisted.
Amman inflicted some brutal driving mauls and powerful runs from their back row but couldn’t penetrate the Aberystwyth defensive line. An Aberystwyth attack, started from their own 10m line, saw the ball travel across the three quarters and into the hands of the Aber Express, Carter Norris who left Amman tacklers grasping at air, finishing in the corner.
A tough conversion was just off the mark. With around 15 minutes to go, Amman put together a string of surging drives and probing back moves until their stand-out number eight picked up and set them towards the Aberystwyth try-line, finishing under the posts.
The conversion was kicked and momentum could have shifted with the score poised at 12-7. However, Aberystwyth’s defensive mettle was astonishing and multiple savage attempts at their goal line were held at bay.
Tactical maturity beyond their years from the Aberystwyth side enabled them to push back out of the 22 and run the clock down, Ifan Morris belting the ball into the stands for the final whistle.
Players, coaches and supporters from both teams commented on what a great rugby spectacle it was. The officials, host ground and supporters deserve a handsome applause for helping to showcase such healthy junior rugby talent in West