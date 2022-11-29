The visitors’ smooth passing and flowing moves won the day
Aberystwyth 0 Dunvant 25
The absence of several first team players meant that Aber faced a determined and well organised Dunvant team in this WRU Division 1 Cup match on Saturday with a makeshift, new-look 15.
The hosts kicked off into a gusting breeze and were soon on the defensive.
When they tried to run out of defence they found the visitors’ cover too strong and too often they lost possession in the rucks that followed.
Set piece and ruck ball was evenly shared early on but the two sides used it differently. Whereas Dunvant spread the ball along their backs, Aber kept it close among the forwards with storming runs from the likes of Will Caron Lewis and Iestyn Thomas.
These runs were met with determined tackling and strong counter attacks.
For the hosts, Ben Jones was always a threat with ball in hand and in following up speculative kicks ahead by Steffan Rees.
Dunvant opened the scoring after 10 minutes play with a fine try in the corner when they found plenty of room for their unmarked left wing James, to cross.
This try was well converted by right wing Powell to put them 0-7 ahead.
Mid way through the first half an Aber clearance kick was caught by the visitors’ inside centre Packer.
He saw that there were acres of space on the left wing again and when the ball was fed out to winger James; again he made no mistake in running hard for his second try of the game.
The conversion failed but Dunvant were now 0-12 ahead. A further penalty from Powell closed the first half with Aber behind by 0-15.
The home side had the breeze behind them in the second half and used it intelligently to keep the visitors penned in their own half for much of the time.
Despite Aber pressure the Dunvant defence held out to clear the danger.
Aberystwyth held firm against their the visitors’ counterattacks who managed only two visits into the home side’s 22m area in the second 40 minutes. But they scored unconverted tries each time and closed the scoring at 0-25.
Not surprisingly, this was a victory for good teamwork and good understanding from Dunvant against good individual efforts and a lack of cohesion from Aber.
The hosts were not disgraced in the set pieces nor in loose play, but they could not match the visitors’ smooth passing and flowing moves outside.
Next Saturday Aber return to league action when they face Division 1 leaders Llangennech at Plascrug, kick off at 2.30pm.