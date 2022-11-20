Unexpected but deserved cup win for expansive Aberaeron
Three opportunist tries in the opening half paved the way for Aberaeron
Aberaeron 25 Tenby 19
Pembrokeshire Cup
Following the gloom of the Welsh team’s loss earlier in the day, Aberaeron raised the home spirits with a deserved victory, although unexpected against Division 2 Tenby in the first round of the Pembrokeshire Cup.
Playing against teams at a higher level sometimes provides a platform to display a more expansive game, and this was definitely the case on this occasion as three opportunist tries in the opening half paved the way for Aberaeron to take a cushion into the second period when Tenby did their utmost to turn the tide only to be outdone by robust defence.
As expected the opening minutes were all the strong Tenby side and they rewarded with a converted try for the early advantage.
But they were rocked back minutes later as a missed touch gave captain Morgan Llewelyn an opening from deep within home territory and with two chips ahead the ball was gathered for a try of the season candidate.
Rhodri Jenkins soon added a penalty and there soon followed with another close range score following forward pressure for young centre Gethin Jenkins and conversion to extend the lead.
Not to be outside half Jenkins exploited a breakdown in the visitors attack, to show a remarkable turn of pace to cross in the corner whilst also adding the conversion for a 22-7 half time score.
Not unexpectedly Tenby came back strongly after the re start, but the home defence stood firm with the front row of Daf Lloyd, Sion Evans and Kuba Poblonski standing firm whilst second row Llyr Davies’ artistry in the line out provided a continuous source of possession.
Depth in squad is all important and despite personnel changes from previous weeks, the second row partnership of Steffan Dale and Richard Francis ensured stability in the scrummage area to ensure parity.
The visitors concerted effort after the break did result in a try, but outside half Jenkins added another penalty to settle the nerves and despite a late converted try from the visitors the home side’s resilience remained for well deserved success and progression to the next round where Narberth will be the opposition
