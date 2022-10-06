University sponsors Aberystwyth RFC first team kit

Thursday 6th October 2022
Nerys Hywel Aber RFC receive new kit 2022
Aberystwyth in their new kit sponsored by Prifysgol Aberystwyth (Mike Binks )

Aberystwyth Rugby Club has announced a new sponsor for the first team.

Nerys Hywel, Aberystwyth Rugby Club chair said: “We are extremely grateful to Prifysgol Aberystwyth University for sponsoring our first team with new playing shirts. We hope that this partnership will continue to flourish over the coming seasons.”

Pictured is Nerys Hywel receiving the shirts from Prof Tim Woods, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Aberystwyth University with Prof Rhys Jones, Brian Isaac (Hon Sec of Aber RFC), players and coaches.

Aberystwyth Rugby Club
