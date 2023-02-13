ABERYSTWYTH’s Josh Hathaway had an eventful evening as England U20s made it two successive victories in the 2023 Six Nations defeating Italy 32-25.
The former Ysgol Penglais pupil created England’s third try of the first half at Kingsholm, the home of Gloucester Rugby, on Friday evening with quick feet and a superb offload to start the move and when the ball was switched from left to right, Tobias Elliott was in position to finish superbly in the corner.
That gave England a 20-8 advantage at the break after earlier tries by Sam Harris and Rekeiti Ma’asi-White.
Josh, who has a three-year contract with Glocuester Rugby, was looking to build on his scintillating 11-minute, three-try display in the opening 41-36 victory against Scotland.
The start of the second half saw two England players yellow carded within six minutes of the restart, Archie McArthur for a scrum offence and Hathaway following what was deemed a dangerous tackle.
Italy capitalised on their numerical advantage with a converted try by Marcos Gallorini to reduced England’s lead to 20-15.
But England managed to extend their lead whilst still a man light, Chandler Cunningham-South securing the try bonus point.
Italy responded again with a second try by Destiny Aminu but England his back through Afolabi Fasogbon.
Filippo Bozzoni’s late score gave Italy two bonus points.
Josh said: “Another game another win, important for us moving on in the tournament.
“Italy came out strong and put up a fight as we knew they would however we used true passion to fight through another strong team and come out with the win.”
England are next in action on 24 February when they travel to Colwyn Bay to take on Wales in round three.
Josh added: “Moving into Wales week, it’s another big game especially with the rivalry and history across all sports.
“I’m looking forward to playing against some old mates but looking to get another five points to push us ahead in the tournament towards that Grand Slam.”
Josh joined Gloucester Rugby on a three-year contract from the Scarlets back in November.
He began his playing career with Aberystwyth RFC where he also represented Ceredigion Schools U15s before joining the Scarlets Rugby academy.
He has previously played for Wales U20 and made his international debut against Italy in March last year.