A misunderstanding at an Aber lineout gave Builth possession to create an excellent attack from 35 metres which resulted in another converted try and a lead of 0-26. It would have been understandable if heads in Aber ranks had dropped after this, but to a man they showed the character to hit back and from an excellent touch-finding kick from Benjamin they crossed for their first try which Benjamin converted to close the gap to 7-26. Aber added two more tries in quick succession to move the score to 17-26, but Builth had the final word in the dying seconds of the game with a converted try to close the scoring at 17-33.