AFTER postponing the original date for the Gwynfor John Remembrance Tournament because of the bad weather, all seven Ardudwy primary schools  arrived at Ysgol Ardudwy, Harlech on Thursday, 20 June ready to do battle.

All were welcomed by Clwb Rygbi Harlech chairman, Gareth John Williams, as well as Edmund Bailey, the honorary president.

Runners-up Ysgol Y Traeth (Green)
Runners-up Ysgol Y Traeth (Green) (Photo: Keith Phillips) ( )

Gavin Fitzgerald, CRH Coach, thanked Mr Bailey and proceeded to begin the competition.

The games were played with much enthusiasm with the aid of referees Eilir Hughes, Osian Roberts, Euros Williams, Ben Bailey with Graham Perch and Sian Edwards assisting, and Ellis Foulkes and Elgan Evans from Ysgol Ardudwy informing Jim Procter, who was in charge of the fixture table.

Ysgol Cefn Coch, Penrhyndeudraeth (Photo: Keith Phillips)
Ysgol Cefn Coch, Penrhyndeudraeth (Photo: Keith Phillips) ( )

Ysgol Tanycastell, Harlech were the winners at the end of the day after beating Ysgol y Traeth (green) in the final.

Ysgol Talsarnau and Ysgol Llanbedr were the other semi finalists.

Sponsor Iwan Evans, of Toyota Harlech was thanked for presenting T- shirts to the pupils and the players were also presented with certificates.

Ysgol Dyffryn Ardudwy (Photo: Keith Phillips)
Ysgol Dyffryn Ardudwy (Photo: Keith Phillips) ( )

Caryl Anwyl, Gwynfor John’s daughter, presented the medals and the club thanked the family for their continued support.

They also expressed gratitude to Ysgol Ardudwy; Olwen Richards, Glesni Fitzgerald, Gill Cadby for refreshments; Gordon Howie for the PA system; Dafydd Foulkes, David Griffiths – tent, field arrangements; and Keith Phillips for the photographs.

Ysgol Llanbedr (Photo: Keith Phillips)
Ysgol Llanbedr (Photo: Keith Phillips) ( )

Ysgol Talsarnau with their certificates
Ysgol Talsarnau with their certificates (Photo: Keith Phillips) ( )

Ysgol y Garreg in their t-shirts sponsored by Toyota Harlech (Photo: Keith Phillips)
Ysgol y Garreg in their t-shirts sponsored by Toyota Harlech (Photo: Keith Phillips) ( )

Ysgol Y Traeth, Y Bermo (Photo: Keith Phillips)
Ysgol Y Traeth, Y Bermo (Photo: Keith Phillips) ( )