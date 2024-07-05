AFTER postponing the original date for the Gwynfor John Remembrance Tournament because of the bad weather, all seven Ardudwy primary schools arrived at Ysgol Ardudwy, Harlech on Thursday, 20 June ready to do battle.
All were welcomed by Clwb Rygbi Harlech chairman, Gareth John Williams, as well as Edmund Bailey, the honorary president.
Gavin Fitzgerald, CRH Coach, thanked Mr Bailey and proceeded to begin the competition.
The games were played with much enthusiasm with the aid of referees Eilir Hughes, Osian Roberts, Euros Williams, Ben Bailey with Graham Perch and Sian Edwards assisting, and Ellis Foulkes and Elgan Evans from Ysgol Ardudwy informing Jim Procter, who was in charge of the fixture table.
Ysgol Tanycastell, Harlech were the winners at the end of the day after beating Ysgol y Traeth (green) in the final.
Ysgol Talsarnau and Ysgol Llanbedr were the other semi finalists.
Sponsor Iwan Evans, of Toyota Harlech was thanked for presenting T- shirts to the pupils and the players were also presented with certificates.
Caryl Anwyl, Gwynfor John’s daughter, presented the medals and the club thanked the family for their continued support.
They also expressed gratitude to Ysgol Ardudwy; Olwen Richards, Glesni Fitzgerald, Gill Cadby for refreshments; Gordon Howie for the PA system; Dafydd Foulkes, David Griffiths – tent, field arrangements; and Keith Phillips for the photographs.