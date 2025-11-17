SARN Helen Running Club husband and wife team Steven and Jane Holmes took part in the MT 10 at Pembrey Country Park, a 10-mile off road race.
Steven had a fantastic run to finish 6th overall and 1st M50 in 1:15:00 whilst Jane was pleased with her run in 1:53:21.
The second round of the J H Collins Gwent Cross Country League took place at Llandaff Fields, Cardiff with six runners starting for Sarn Helen.
Hannah Jones was unfortunately forced to pull out due to a calf injury whilst Ollie George finished in 34:25; Dan Hooper, 38:46; Geraint Thomas, 46:05; Nia Teify Rees, 28:10; and Talia Jones, 12:52.
Teifion Davies and Polly Summers travelled to North Wales to compete in the Slate Trail Ultra-Tour Of The Quarries.
With just over 52 miles of running with an elevation of almost 12,800ft the course took in the full Snowdonia Slate Trail Route, an area previously known for being the most prolific slate producing region in the world, passing sites of industrial significance along the way.
Both Teifion and Polly had superb runs, Polly finishing in 10:52:28 and Teifion 12:56:04 and were the 3rd Welsh Male and Female runners to finish out of a strong field of competitors.
The second Aberaeron Round Table Charity 5 and 10K race saw a significant increase in the number of runners with fantastic representation from Sarn Helen Runners.
The 10K course had to be changed slightly from last year due to issues with road safety.
Dylan Lewis was 2nd overall and 1st M40 in 35:05; Rhodri Williams, 5th overall and 2nd MS, 37:26; Johnathan Price, 38:32; Dylan Harcombe, 38:49; Mike Davies, 2nd M50, 40:11; Layla Omar-Davies, 1st Female in a superb time of 41:20; Wyn Evans, 41:21; Matthew Clarke, 41:40; Geth ap Phyllip, 42:41; Joe Summers, 42:06; Ioan Lloyd, 43:52; Nia Teify Rees, 2nd F and 1st FS, 43:59; Kevin Jones, 44:02; David Casso-Davies, 45:02; Nicola Williams, 2nd FS, 45:07; Lou Summers, 1st F50, 45:24; Stephen Kenworthy, 45:38; Eleri Rivers, 2nd F50, 45:53; Wyn Thomas, 46:00; Sara Wyn Jones, 47:06; Michael Tarling, 47:34; Geraint Blayney, 47:41; Eryl Jones, 48:34; Alistair Vince, 48:45; Ian Williams, 48:48; Matthew Birkett, 48:52; Mitch Redwin, 50:11; Anwen Burton-Legge, 50:36; Richard Marks, 50:55; Paul Gough, 52:19; Michelle Billing, 54:47; Arwyn Jones, 55:07; Emma Nurse, 56:31; Jo Rosiak, 57:09; Emma Richards, 57:49; Sarah Puetz, 58:56; Heiddwen Tomos, 1:06:54; Eirlys Evans, 1:06:57; Hannah Beynon, 1:08:31; Corinna Robinson, 1:13:09.
In the 5K race the following runners competed for Sarn Helen: Osian Jones, 2nd overall, 20:44; Talia Jones, 3rd overall, 20:58; Ella Phillips, 26:39; Kelly Allen, 2nd F50, 28:41; Hannah Jones, 3rd F40, 30:29; James Puetz, 30:44; Karen Jones, 3rd F60, 37:59.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.