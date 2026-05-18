ABERCYCH 10K is a fast and relatively flattish course ran alongside the River Cych through a picturesque valley on quiet country roads, writes Liz Pugh.
It proved to be another successful night of running for Sarn Helen members: Ollie George, 1st overall, 35:04; Rhodri Williams, 2nd overall, 36:04; Polly Summers, 3rd overall and 1st OF, 37:03; Simon Hall, 2nd M40, 38:17; Mike Davies, 1st M50, 38.37; Kevin Jones, 2nd M50, 40:34; Keith Evans, 42:43; Nicola Williams, 2nd OF, 42:49; Kristopher Griffiths, 43:58; Steven Holmes, 44:07; Simon Reed, 46:25; Nathan de Pablo, 49:40; Damalerio Bon Adrian, 50:54; Meinir Williams, 2nd F45 51:22; Russell White, 51:28; James Laurie, 53:34; Dylan John, 54:52; Sarah Puetz, 1:01:31; Jane Holmes, 1:01:47.
Dylan Lewis, always wanting to challenge himself, competed in the Ultra Trail Snowdonia 56K, set in the heart of Eryri National Park. The race comprised of an international field of high quality runners and Lewis did magnificently to finish 11th in his age category in 8:00:42.
David Casso Davies travelled to The Cotswolds to compete in a 65K bike ride, a glorious gravel sportive taking in sections of the Roman Fosse Way and off road tracks in the hills including the Cotswolds Way and Monarchs Way. Dai had a great event to finish in 4 hrs 39mins.
The Barry Island 10K takes place on fully closed roads and the route takes runners past the town’s most scenic seaside spots and landmarks. On the start line for Sarn Helen were Stephen Kenworthy and Colin Hughes, Stephen had a fantastic race to secure himself a new 10K PB time of 43:01 whilst Colin finished in 1:05:36.
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