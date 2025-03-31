SIX Sarn Helen Junior and Youth Runners represented the club at the recent Nant Yr Arian Silver Trail Event.
Ben and Jacob Hall, Alaw and Ella Freeman and Emlyn and Ellie Tansley all ran extremely well within their various age categories. Ela was first in her age category.
Youth runner Talia Jones had the honour of being selected to run for Wales at the recent Schools International Cross Country Event held at Callender Park, Falkirk.
A tough hilly course with lots of twists and turns is what faced the runners.
Talia had a great run and hopes to have the opportunity to represent her country again one day.
Eleri Rivers was the sole representative for Sarn Helen at this year’s San Domenico 20-mile race.
Starting from Merthyr Leisure Village the scenic route takes runners along Taff’s Trail on an out and back course which has to be completed twice before crossing the finish line.
Eleri had another superb run and achieved a course PB in 2:34:58 and was 3rd in the F45 category.