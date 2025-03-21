ABERAERON Snooker club hosted this years JE Rees & Sons Ceredigion Snooker League Doubles competition on Sunday, 16 March.
A well attended competition saw some excellent snooker through the day with the final deservedly coming down to a repeat of last year’s final between Gwynant Ellis / Rhydian ap Owen of Penparcau snooker club and Rhodri Morgan / Eifion Harries of Aberaeron snooker club.
Gwynant Ellis and Rhydian ap Owen ran out 2-0 winners thanks to a very good 99 break by Rhydian and some excellent match play.