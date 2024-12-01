THE Cofio Robin charity has reached a special milestone this year as they have now contributed over £100,000 to young sportspersons throughout Gwynedd and Conwy making donations of between £100 and £1,600.
This Autumn saw the greatest number of applicants – a total of 56 and the charity distributed over £20,000 to 37 individuals including Mared Griffiths (football – Trawsfynydd) - £1,600, Ffion Mair (swimming – Morfa Bychan) £1,500, Huw Buck Jones (cycling – Bethel), Toby Sutcliffe (canoe slalom – Llanberis), Jamie Jenkins (climbing – Pantglas) £1,300 each, William Decker (climbing – Mynytho) - £1,100, Efa Dwyfor-Clark (swimming – Penrhosgarnedd), Tom Healy (climbing – Mynydd Llandegai) - £1,000 each.
These individuals have reached an exceptional level in their sport – many competing on a national Wales level, others on a British level and a few participating internationally.
Mared Griffiths siad: “Me and my family very much appreciate the support.
“Sports can be very expensive and this money enables me to remain and develop on a national level as a football player.
“Many thanks again for considering my application and for being willing to support me.”
During the year the Cofio Robin charity has co-operated closely with Byw’n Iach Gwynedd and attended their Awards Ceremony recently and an opportunity to jointly promote the charity.
The charity was established in 2018 in memory of Robin Llyr Evans from Llanbedrog, Pwllheli.
Robin died as a result of an accident in Wuhan, China whilst on a work experience placement from Loughborough University with the company Hawk-Eye Innovations.
Robin lived life to the full and loved people and sports and would have been fully supportive of the charity which has helped so many young local sportspersons to develop.