Young boxer and musician Claire Lloyd has enjoyed a remarkable few days.
The 12-year-old Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron pupil finished third place with the harp in the under 18s Rotary Young Musician of the Year in Llanelli on Thursday, won her class with the harp in the school eisteddfod on Friday and then won the Western Division Boxcup in Swansea on Saturday.
Wearing her trademark black and white striped shorts, Claire flew out of her corner at the sound of the first bell.
Her all action style made for an entertaining bout, and she worked hard for every second of every round to make the fight her own and bring the win back to Cardigan with a unanimous judges' decision.
Cardigan ABC boxer Claire battled her way to a points decision in her debut bout against Naomi Moore, of Rainworth ABC, at Mansfield in November.
Cardigan ABC have several other fighters competing in finals this weekend.