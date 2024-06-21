IT’S been some week for cycling in Ceredigion with Stevie Williams named in Israel-Premier Tech’s team to take on the Tour de France, a couple of days after Josh Tarling defended his National Road Championships elite time-trial title.
The Capel Dewi cyclist is enjoying a standout season having already won the Tour Down Under and Flèche Wallonne.
After a strong show of strength at the Tour de Suisse earlier this month, the 27-year-old is turning his focus towards his debut Tour de France.
Williams said: “I’m looking forward to racing in my debut Tour de France.
“It will be a special moment to line up at the biggest bike race in the world.
“It’s something I dreamt of as a kid growing up.
“This has already been a wonderful year for me so far with some nice victories.
“Now, I’m eager to target some stages over the next month and try to tick off a major goal for myself and for the team.”
Israel – Premier Tech aims to continue the team’s most successful season to date, chasing stage win glory at this year’s Tour de France.
“The main goal is to win a stage,” sports director Steve Bauer explains.
“It’s a clear goal that certainly 21 other teams have as well.
“We have a strong, balanced and versatile team with riders able to shine in different terrains, giving us potential to be competitive throughout the race as the Tour evolves stage by stage.
”The competition will be fierce, but I believe in the group we are bringing to this Tour.”
He added: “In the past editions of the Tour, we have been successful racing aggressively, opportunistically and hunting for stage wins from breakaways.
“We will still need to do that, however, we need to be ready for the intense sprint finishes or even to challenge the best competitors in the mountains.
“Every stage is a chance and a new day to race hard to be in the game.
“The Tour is never easy, but we know we have guys who can win.”
IPT has won three stages in the last two editions of the Tour de France, while captivating fans and spectators with its opportunistic and courageous way of racing.
Embodying this attitude is Tour debutant Derek Gee. The 26-year-old Canadian won the hearts of everyone watching last year’s Giro d’Italia and he’s lining up for the Tour fresh off a stage win and a sensational third place in Critérium du Dauphiné earlier this month.
He said: ““I’m unbelievably excited to be lining up at my first Tour. It’s truly a childhood dream to race the Tour de France, and I can’t wait to experience the atmosphere of the biggest race in the world.”