AN Aberaeron horse is making great strides with an impressive showing at the Olympia which is dubbed the best show in the world.
Aberaeron Santillana Valentina, ridden by Johanna Shaw-Evans, finished in the top 10 after qualifying to take part in the supreme final ‘Rising Star of Hack Type Championship’.
The Olympia, aka The London International Horse Show, made history by holding its inaugural showing series in the brand new London arena.
Johanna said: “Aberaeron Santillana Valentina and I are proud to have been part of this incredibly magical event - flying the flag for Wales.
“We qualified to take part in the supreme final ‘Rising Star of Hack Type Championship’ and it didn’t disappoint.
“Aberaeron Santillana Valentina (aka Zara) and I were placed in the top 10, pulled ninth in a very strong championship.
“We enjoyed every minute. Zara took everything in her stride - at such an enormous indoor event with an electric atmosphere. She didn’t put a hoof wrong.”
Johanna added: “Zara was born on a hill in Aberaeron in 2014, being sixth generation of Aberaeron Stud breeding.
“Home bred, home produced, backed and ridden by me at home in Aberaeron.
“This year is Zara‘s first season under saddle; her first show was only six months ago in a field in Llanilar. She is now back in the field having a Christmas Holiday.”