TORRENT Hustlers increased their lead at the top of the Dolgellau & District Pool League to 10 points when they defeated visiting Min y Môr 11-1 as second placed Golf Club 2.0 drew their match at home to Cross Keys.
For the Hustlers, Dion Jones, Tom Jones and Elfyn Dafydd won three frames.
At the Golf in Fairbourne, Cross Keys won the first four games, only to see the hosts storm back to lead 6-4.
However, Jordan Tyrrell and Ben Reddicliffe took the last two frames for the Cross and it finished 6-6.
Royal A remain in third after their 9-3 beating of Royal B. Bobby Griffith and Andy Hills had three games apiece for the A side, Alan Sherlock having two wins for Royal B.
Sandbanks won 7-5 at home to Fairbourne Golf. The home side led 5-3 after the second set of games before Steve Hart and Adam Taylor made it 7-4, the visitors' Lloyd Wrobel winning his second game of the match which ended in Sandbanks’ favour.
Ashlee Cox also won twice for the Fairbourne side as did Harry Garbett, Taylor and Hart for the hosts.
Fixtures, 10 November: Fairbourne Golf v Cross Keys Royal A v Sandbanks Min y Môr v Royal B Torrent Hustlers v Golf Club 2.0 Photo - Golf Club 2.0 who drew with Cross Keys