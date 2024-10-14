TORRENT Hustlers are the early pacesetters in the Dolgellau & District Pool League with two wins out of two.
In the Dolgellau derby at the Cross Keys on Sunday, Hustlers romped to a 11-1 victory.
They chalked up six frames in a row before Asier Pabesio put Cross Keys on the scoreboard.
Torrent skipper Dion Jones won his three frames as did Sean Jones and Tom Jones.
Golf Club 2.0 trail by four points after their 6-6 draw at champions Royal A who for the second week had to concede three games, only three of their nine player squad being available.
Royal captain Bobby Griffith had an 8 ball clearance. The Golf's Keith Maiden won both his frames including the last of the night to level matters.
After last week's loss Min y Môr bounced back with an 8-4 success at home to Fairbourne Golf.
It stood at 5-3 in favour of the Barmouth team after the second set of singles, Min y Môr taking three out of the last four to complete their victory, skipper Colin Willett and Danny Hall winning both their games.
The Sandbanks v Royal B match was postponed as the Royal B are in the process of sorting out their playing squad and hope to get back in action this coming Sunday.