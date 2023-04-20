Sadly, in contrast with this, you did not in the following week’s edition (5 April) mention anything of the significance of the Christian Festival of Good Friday and Easter but rather just included an advertising feature. Yet the spiritual meaning of it is still precious to Christians in this county and in Wales generally. Indeed, the Christian faith has underpinned our society for more than 1,500 years.It continues to transform lives here, through personal belief in the Christ who died for our sins on the Cross on Good Friday and whose triumphant Resurrection on Easter Day justifies and gives new life, indeed the promise of eternal life, to those who have believed in Him. This has all been the work of the One of whom the Bible says this: “God is love”. And also this: “God is light, in Him there is no darkness.”