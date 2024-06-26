Infected trees at Beddgelert Forest will be felled to stop the spread of larch disease.
Work managed by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) starts on 1 July for up to six months across 18 hectares of the forest.
Kath McNulty, NRW’s Team Leader for Forest Operations, North West Wales, said: “To reduce disturbance to wildlife, areas to be felled have been surveyed and no issues found.
“Once areas of the forest have been felled, they will be re-planted with tree species resilient to the disease to keep Beddgelert Forest healthy for generations to come.
“Timber from felled trees will be used for construction, fencing materials, pallet wood and biomass.
“We are asking forest visitors to keep to marked paths, observe all signage and keep dogs on a lead during the work; we would also like to thank members of the local community for their co-operation and understanding.”
Timber haulage and felling restrictions will be in place meaning there will be no trees felled or removed at weekends and during public holidays.
You may meet timber lorries on forest tracks and on approaches to the forest during periods of haulage.