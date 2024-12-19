Motorists can expect to take a large diversion from next month as long-awaited Talerddig road works are set to begin.
The road works on the A470 between Talerddig and Dolfach was scheduled for this October but were pushed back following the tragic Talerddig train crash.
Welsh Government have since announced work will begin on 20 January and end by 11 April.
This is to address a collapse in the road after the river eroded the earth underneath the tarmac in October 2023.
During the seven-week closure, there will be no access 24 hours a day for motorists between Dolfach and Talerddig - for this reason, road authorities are advising drivers to plan ahead to avoid unnecessary delays.
Drivers will have the option to either drive south from Llanbrynmair through Bont Dolgadfan to rejoin the A road, or drive north via Pandy Road to the A458.
A Welsh government spokesperson said: “The work will provide a permanent solution on this stretch of road which has had traffic management in place since an emergency closure in October 2023, when a retaining wall which supported the road partially collapsed.
“The works will improve the resilience of the A470 and ensure an emergency closure, and the disruption that it brings is less likely to happen.
“We understand this will cause disruption and we thank drivers for their patience.
“It is vital this work is carried out at this time for the future resilience of the road.”
After the road works are complete in April, there will continue to be temporary traffic lights on that stretch of the A470 to allow work to continue on a water main diversion.
A stretch of the A458 diversion route also has traffic signals due to a wall collapse.
Authorities hope to address this issue “at the earliest opportunity” following the repairs at Talerddig.