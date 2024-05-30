A dance company based in Aberystwyth is celebrating success after winning an incredible 54 trophies at a competition in Birmingham.
ABATTAK picked up the impressive haul across a number of categories, with dancers taking part in group numbers, solos and duos in a number of different age groups.
The company is run by dance teacher Rebecca Thomas who, as well as Abattak, also teaches dance at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
The ABATTAK dance company is made up of 58 young dancers from across Aberystwyth and the surrounding area. The team recently travelled to England to compete in the Regional street dance championships which took place over one weekend in Birmingham. The team hoped to do well, and they were absolutely delighted when they were able to come home with a total of 54 trophies!
A mixture of teams events took place with the young dancers impressing the judges in group, solo and duo competitions.
ABATTAK owner Rebecca is delighted. She said: “All the dancers worked extremely hard in the months coming up to the competition and the results were a testament to their dedication and commitment.
“I am beyond proud of all of the dancers and their efforts.
“I would also like to say a huge thank you to all of the parents for their ongoing support.
“We are now looking forward to growing the opportunity’s in the area for young dancers and we are looking forward to our new adventure in September.”
There was further dance fun for some of the team to enjoy when they were invited to perform at a festival.
The youngsters from the under 16s team got the chance to perform in front of a huge crowd at the IN IT TOGETHER festival over the bank holiday weekend.
The company is looking to the future and needs your help.
Rebecca said: “We are currently looking to acquire sponsorship from local companies to help facilitate our plan for expansion and growth for September.
“Keep an eye out for our fundraising events.”