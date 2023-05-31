Billie held her first family workshops on Saturday, 27 May, and will hold another two on 17 June, from 10.30am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 3.30pm. Children are to be accompanied by an adult and participants should be prepared to get a bit messy as they will be using charcoal, chalk and ochre to make Mesolithic magic with sticks, stones, feathers and bones.