A dinner with a difference is on offer at the Dragon Theatre in Barmouth on Saturday, 27 July.
The dinner with a difference is a murder mystery evening set at Downfall Abbey.
Back by popular demand, come to the Dragon Theatre to enjoy a wonderful buffet meal and an evening of entertainment with the fantastic team from Murder By Appointment.
The table is laid and the lamps lit for dinner at Downfall Abbey. But will the guest of honour make it through the evening alive?
In a world divided between upstairs and downstairs, intrigue lurks around every corner and secrets won't remain hidden for long.
Put your sleuthing skills to the test and see if you can solve the case. But remember, at Downfall Abbey, you never know who might be watching!
The theatre’s previous murder mystery proved popular – care to join the orgnaisers for another night of mystery?
The murder mystery is on Saturday 27 July at 7pm.
Tickets £20 including buffet dinner.